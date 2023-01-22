CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a quiet Saturday, Sunday will be a different story. Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday.

Light, wet snow will move in during the morning and continue through most of the day.

General snow accumulations across the area of 1-2″, Up to 3″ possible in spots.

There’s another similar system mid week next week that we will need to keep an eye on. This round could produce several inches of snow depending on track and the duration of wintry mix/rain. Stay tuned.

Snow is on the way and WE NEED IT! Check out our deficits this winter. Snow totals anywhere from nearly 1-2 feet below normal for this point in the season. The systems this week will help a little.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

