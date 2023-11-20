(WJW) — We’re dry until Tuesday. Some lake effect mix is possible on Wednesday morning. But things look to wrap up by Thanksgiving.

Rain develops early Tuesday morning and is expected to last all day. Temps between 45 and 50.

Tuesday futurecast:

By Wednesday, clouds linger but we stay mostly dry.

Rain totals for Tuesday look to be around a half inch.

Colder Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Notice that the cold occurs in 2-day phases with brief breaks. A longer stretch of COLD next week.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

All day rain Tuesday

Briefly Colder Wednesday, not as cold Thanksgiving Day

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Rain/snow mix possible early next as cold looks deeper

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest weather updates.