(WJW) — Cloudy skies this afternoon and into the evening. There may be an isolated sprinkle or flurry up the lake this afternoon but most stay dry.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s and breezy at times, thus feeling colder. This evening, around the 8 p.m. time frame, we start to see lake effect snow showers moving through.

The on and off again bands will move through, through the overnight and early tomorrow morning before cutting off in the afternoon and revealing a little bit of sunshine.

The lake-effect snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning won’t amount to much. Most may see a dusting on grassy surfaces, while the snowbelt may see an inch or two.

Tomorrow, we’ll start the day cloudy with a few lake effect streamers moving by. Temperatures will be cold, in the upper 20s but wind chills will be around 20 degrees. In the afternoon, it doesn’t get much warmer but we may see a little sunshine with variably cloudy skies and highs only around 30.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend that could have brought heavy snow looks to be moving a little further south, thus leaving us drier for Saturday. This is a trend that we’ll have to watch.

As it stands, places in Tuscarawas County to Stark, Carroll and Columbiana Counties could see a couple inches from the system. There is another system for Sunday that looks to bring us a rain/snow mix with not much in the way of accumulation.

Next Tuesday, as temps warm briefly, another system that will bring us heavy rainfall and gusty winds looks to be shaping up.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

