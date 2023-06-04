CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll be sunny and cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Lakeside, that’s low 70s, with temperatures nearing 80 inland this afternoon.

Breezy northeast winds will continue today. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Because of these conditions, there is a Small Craft Advisory in place for Lake Erie and there is also a Beach Hazard statement due to high risk of rip currents. Not the best weekend for the water!

It’s been over two weeks since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport! The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was Sept. 30, 1963, to Oct. 26, 1963 (27 days).

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the Midwest is running an almost 2-inch to 3-inch rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

In the week ahead, the 70s replace the 80s! Temperatures will be rather comfortable. Open your windows and let the fresh air flow, but keep watering.

There are no soakers in the forecast anytime soon! The next chance of rain, if the forecast holds, is Saturday night into Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: