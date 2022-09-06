**Related Video Above: Downtown Cleveland snow removal in February.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.

To start off, the National Weather Service defines a first snowfall as one that measures one-tenth of an inch or more.

Average first measurable snowfall

Cleveland – Nov. 10

Akron/Canton – Nov. 9

Youngstown- Nov. 5

Mansfield – Nov. 18

The earliest snow has come for Cleveland and Akron/Canton was Oct. 2 in 2003 and 1974, respectively. However, the latest snow came for Cleveland in a winter season was Jan. 1 in 1924. So take it all with a grain of salt. History shows snow could come early as October and as late as January. But how much snow should we be expecting?

Average amount of snow

Cleveland – 63.8 inches

Akron/Canton – 47.2 inches

Of course, there’s a wild fluctuation between highs and lows here as well. For instance, the most snow Cleveland ever got was about 117 inches in the 2004-2005 season, but the least was 8.8 inches in the 1918-1919 season … proving we are likely to get at least some snow this season.

Earliest snowfall over the last 10 years

The National Weather Service has kindly put together a roundup of the past winters in Northeast Ohio, in case you’re looking to relive those experiences. Let’s take a look at when the first snow event of the season came for Cleveland, as measured at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport:

2021-2022 – Nov. 14

2020- 2021 – Nov. 11

2019-2020 – Nov. 7

2018-2019 – Nov. 9

2017-2018 – Nov. 11

2016-2017 – Dec. 4

2015-2016 – Oct. 17

2014-2015 – Nov. 13

2013-2014 – Nov. 8

2012-2013 – Nov. 24

The first day of winter is Dec. 21. But as the above averages show, you’ll need to to be prepared for snow before then.