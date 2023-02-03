CLEVELAND (WJW) – A frigid evening ahead of us after a very cold day. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the teens but feel MUCH colder. Wind chill values will remain around or below 0 through the rest of the night.

Still bitter to start off your Saturday morning with spots in the single digits. The arctic air retreats Saturday afternoon. Overall temperature generally trending above normal late this weekend and through next week before temperatures get colder again.

A weak front Sunday could provide a few spotty showers, but most of the day will remain cloudy. Little chance for snow next week, mostly rain events for us.

Much warmer next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. It turns colder the weekend before Valentine’s Day. We may have to issue a “Cuddle Alert.”

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: