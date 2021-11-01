What to expect with the first wintry mix of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday looks good with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Our first wintry mix of the season is possible over the high ground east of Cleveland.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning may sport a few soggy, wet flakes mixing in the lake-driven rain showers.

Colder air is expected to hang on for the first week of November until we get to the weekend when highs will make it to around 50 degrees.

Time change: We will set our clocks back one hour before retiring Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 and the sun will set at 5:15. Also, this is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST