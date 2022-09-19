CLEVELAND (WJW) — Going from summer to fall all in one week … and will feel like it!

Winds shift from the north bringing in some refreshing air. Chance for some patchy fog early Tuesday morning, mainly south.

A fantastic day Tuesday with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon.

Multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next few days. First was today. Second opportunity is early Wednesday morning and another chance in the afternoon/ evening.

The SPC has a slight risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat associated with a few of these storms but some hail can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures ranging 5-10 degrees above average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday Sept. 22. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be much cooler to close out next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: