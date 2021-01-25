What to expect as Winter Weather Advisory hits Northeast Ohio through Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning for much of Northeast Ohio.

The following counties are affected: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne.

However, not all counties start their advisories at the same time. West and southwest counties go into effect around 6 p.m., while eastern counties go into effect around 1 a.m. All should end early Tuesday, by 7 a.m.

A wintry mess will kick off the weather event, beginning between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening for the majority of Northeast Ohio. It will begin as snow/icy mix/freezing rain with it transitioning to an icy mix/rain scenario overnight. There will be a glaze of ice (one 10th of an inch or less) by dawn.

It will be primarily an ice event, so the roads could be an issue.

By Tuesday morning freezing rain is expected, with a midday lull and flurries/spot light snow in the afternoon.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: