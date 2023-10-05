(WJW) – A mild start today with temperatures in the mid 60’s.  We’ll warm up. One more warm day with an afternoon high near 80°. 

Unfortunately, the slivers of sunshine we see this morning will disappear. 

WX-GFX-3

Clouds increase throughout the morning with rain arriving in the evening. 

Look for showers to develop starting in our western counties after 4 p.m. and spreading east. 

WX-GFX-1-1

Scattered showers along with an isolated thunderstorm are possible tonight. 

Tomorrow rain will linger in the morning hours followed by some sunshine in the afternoon.  Highs around 70°. 

A reinforcing cold front drops late Friday with another round of showers and much cooler temperatures. 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif-2023-10-04T043350.221

A lake effect pattern develops this weekend.  

WX-GFX-2-1

