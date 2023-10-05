(WJW) – A mild start today with temperatures in the mid 60’s. We’ll warm up. One more warm day with an afternoon high near 80°.

Unfortunately, the slivers of sunshine we see this morning will disappear.

Clouds increase throughout the morning with rain arriving in the evening.

Look for showers to develop starting in our western counties after 4 p.m. and spreading east.

Scattered showers along with an isolated thunderstorm are possible tonight.

Tomorrow rain will linger in the morning hours followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs around 70°.

A reinforcing cold front drops late Friday with another round of showers and much cooler temperatures.

A lake effect pattern develops this weekend.

