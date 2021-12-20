What are the chances of a white Christmas in Northeast Ohio this year?

**Check out the snow that fell on Christmas Eve 2020 in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Christmas just days away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.

Unfortunately, unlike last year, Christmas does not appear to be shaping up into a white one.

As FOX 8 meteorologist A.J. Colby explained, “we have a rather small chance of having a white Christmas climatologically speaking. This year, will be no exception with rain showers possible and temps in the 50s.”

The sun may even break through from time to time on Christmas Day, but snow is not expected.

While Northeast Ohio has experienced few snow days in late 2021, plenty of fluffy flakes could appear this winter, which officially starts Tuesday. As residents should recall, last year we saw snow into May.

Take a look at seasonal snow through December in the last 10 years below:

The warm weather news may be sad for those looking to stay cozy indoors or frolic through a winter wonderland this long holiday weekend, but no snow is a positive thing for travelers.

Find the latest FOX 8 weather forecast right here.