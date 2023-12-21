(WJW) — The Winter Solstice is today! It’s the shortest day of the year with just over 9 hours of daylight. Since the Solstice does not occur until tonight (10:27 p.m.) we don’t start gaining daylight until Dec. 23.

Slowly, but surely, we will see temperatures go from near-normal cool to much milder by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The chance for snow THIS year will essentially be none, but that also means that travel should not be inhibited by slippery conditions from snow.

The roads, however, may be wet, especially late Friday and Saturday.

We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week. This system looks much deeper/stronger. Steady rain begins Christmas night, developing after 6 p.m. Widespread rain Tuesday/Wednesday with temperatures gradually colder by the end of next week.

More sustainable cold late next week/last weekend of the year. Excellent chances for snow.

This is all part of the longer-range outlook issued by Scott back in late November/early December.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

