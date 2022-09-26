CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lake effect showers persist overnight into Monday along the shoreline.

Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers and storms will redevelop late morning and continue Monday through the evening as a slow-moving low crawls to the NE.

Tuesday will be breezy with gusts reaching 20-30 mph at times.

2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of NE Ohio. A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, and Ashtabula County through Wednesday morning.

Dreary, damp and breezy to start the work week with daily rain chances.

We will finally dry out by the end of the upcoming week but Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants could move into the Midwest by next weekend bringing another round of rain.

Soon-to-be Hurricane Ian will intensify as it heads north over the next few days.

The cooler pattern continues. The pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. The remains of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.