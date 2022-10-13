CLEVELAND (WJW) – Once the heaviest of the rain moves out Thursday morning, a few scattered, lake-effect showers will linger through the first part of the day.

Breezy, raw, and chilly through the day with highs only in the upper 50s.

Much colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

We will have TWO SHOTS OF COLD air over the next week.

The first one Thursday>Friday and another one is early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long range outlook shows this “cooler” pattern continuing through the remainder of October. Basically 5 days of “cool” then a 1-2 day break with milder temps then back to “cool”.

Hello October!

Above are the averages in Cleveland for the month.