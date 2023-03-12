CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front slowly moves through tomorrow. Along the front, a burst of wet snow/mix is expected.

A quick coating of slush possible as it moves through with low visibility. Behind the front, a trough moves in from the northwest with lake enhanced snow Monday evening.

Then, lake effect snow sets up overnight into Tuesday. Parts of the snowbelt has the chance of 3″ or more. Less than 2″ for the rest of the area. Stay tune as we fine tune the forecast.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23!

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. A brief warmup late next week then cooler than normal temps return.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.