CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look for on and off again rain or wet snow showers through mid-afternoon Friday. No accumulation is expected.

Winds will gust again to 25-30 mph through the afternoon before becoming light Friday night.

Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

Next week looks rather active with just about every day seeing some type of precipitation with various times and varying intensity.

