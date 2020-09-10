West coast wildfires already impacting Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The west coast wildfires have already started impacting Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
The skies Wednesday were a bit hazy and grayish in color. The NWS says this is partly because of the smoke from the fires.
The NWS says smoke will continue to filter through the skies across the midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.
Images from GOES-16 showed low clouds below 1,000 feet coming off of Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon. The image also revealed smoke much higher at 30,000 feet.
FOX 8 Meteorologist AJ Colby says the winds aloft has a lot to do with the steering smoke.
Some Ohio residents may be able to smell the smoke from the fires as it mixes down in lower layers of the atmosphere.
However, at this time there are no air quality alerts impacting the midwest.
Watch the video below to learn more about the wildfires:
