CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered showers around this evening, mainly along and east of I-71, drier to the west. Temperatures are in the 60s along with low humidity and a little breeze at times.

There is a Fall feel to the air this evening.

Tonight, temperatures are much cooler, in the mid-50s with isolated showers around. It will be damp and cool with a few isolated showers first thing in the morning.

Wednesday futurecast:

Cooler with scattered lake-enhanced showers mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the mid-60s and breezy. With lower humidity values, you may want to wear jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

Next front arrives Sunday with showers into Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.