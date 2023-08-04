CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Air Quality Alert will last until midnight Friday due to the warmer and hazy conditions.

Expect a mild but comfortable Friday night with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s. A few clouds will be around through the night but it will stay quiet.

Saturday will be a bit “cooler” and more comfortable thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a break from the higher humidity.

On Sunday, the heat and a little humidity return with temperatures in the upper 80s. Unsettled weather moves in during the second half of the day with a few showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening.

We will have to watch the forecast for another batch of rain moving in late Sunday into early Monday.

It will be slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday. Humidity climbs Sunday and Monday.

Storms that move in on Monday afternoon and evening could also be strong with isolated severe impacts, gusty winds and heavy downpours being the main threats with this batch.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: