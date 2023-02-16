CLEVELAND (WJW) — Any severe weather threat has come to an end.

A few gusty showers will continue to move out of the area Thursday night as some colder air moves in. There’s a chance for a bit of sleet or freezing rain late Thursday. Snow flurries will greet our Friday as temperatures turn cold.

Expect it to be damp with a few showers through the night. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s Thursday evening, before the cold front moves in later in the night.

It’ll be cold all day long Friday. Temperatures will plummet behind the front with most of Friday spent in the 20s. Temperatures are expected to slowly fall back during the day into the low 20s by Friday night.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph to 30 mph, making our temperatures in the 20s feel more like the teens all day long. Find your winter gear and bundle up if you’re heading out.

Expect several streaks of scattered lake-enhanced snow around Friday under a mainly cloudy sky.

Here’s tomorrow’s futurecast — note that the snow showers will not be widespread, meaning some backyards won’t see the flakes flying.

There will be little to no snow accumulations. Isolated locations in the snowbelt could see about an inch.

Here’s a historical breakdown of February 60s and 70s:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: