CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend holds a winter storm watch for several parts of Northeast Ohio. Most areas will only see a dusting on Friday, but the already buried Ashtabula Lakeshore could see an additional 2-4″ by Friday evening.

Northern Ashtabula County got hammered on Thursday with more than a foot of snow in spots! Here are the latest snow totals that came in:

A few scattered snowflakes will move across the region Friday afternoon allowing for a quick dusting. A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 into Friday evening.

Most places will see a quick dusting with another 2-4″ along the lakeshore of Ashtabula and Lake by Friday night. 95% of the area will remain snow free!

Here’s our additional snowfall forecast:

From snow to cold! Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Temperatures about 20° BELOW AVERAGE as we head into the weekend. Factor in winds gusting to 30 mph at times it’ll feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

Scattered snow Saturday evening through Sunday evening with another cold front.

A winter storm watch is issued from Saturday evening through Sunday evening for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. These counties could see total accumulations of 6″ and wind gusts of 45 mph.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: