Weekend weather: Sunny, warmer, humidity returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Bring on the weekend!

Sunshine will continue to rule through the end of the work week and much of the weekend!

Humidity will ramp up again Saturday.

There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday in our southern areas late in the day.

Otherwise, a better chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon.

There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

