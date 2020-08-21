Weekend weather: Sunny, warmer, humidity returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Bring on the weekend!
Sunshine will continue to rule through the end of the work week and much of the weekend!
Humidity will ramp up again Saturday.
There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday in our southern areas late in the day.
Otherwise, a better chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon.
There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend.
Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
