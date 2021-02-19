Weekend weather: Saturday snow for some

(WJW) — Expect lake effect snow showers this evening. Those will end Saturday morning. A weak front in combination with some lake enhancement will produce 1-3″ in the primary snowbelt by midday Saturday. Outside of that area, little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures dip back into the single digits with wind chills of 5 to 10 below. Starting Sunday, milder air returns.

There are indications we will see a break from the cold the last week of February. Perhaps our first 40-degree day in almost a month.