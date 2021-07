CLEVELAND (WJW) — Open your windows and give the A/C a bit of a rest!

Partly to mostly clear skies overnight will not shake loose any showers.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s well inland, upper 50s closer to Lake Erie. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday as temperatures top out near 80°.

Our next chance of a few showers will be Sunday.

Take a look at the 8-day forecast: