Weekend weather offers usual spring temps, but a warm-up is ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase through the morning, but expect seasonable temps with highs in the low 60s.

Very few spotty showers will develop late in the day mainly across the southern half of the area (Akron south) between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Then Sunday, there’s a chance of a few spotty showers early mainly east. Nothing heavy. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a brief cooldown with highs in the low 50s.

Get ready for another spring warm-up. Sunshine galore with temperatures in the upper 70s (per our long range outlook back early last week) through Thursday!

Best chance of rain this upcoming week: Small chance Wednesday, but the best chance Thursday into early Friday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic