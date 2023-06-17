CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lots of sunshine this weekend with no weather worries for Dad!

Very comfortable this evening, with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s early and falling into the 60s once the sun goes down. UV index is very high and poor air quality is still with us thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Overnight, skies remain clear with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s in the cities and upper 40s in the outlying areas. There could be some areas of patchy fog first thing Sunday morning.

Temperatures are around 80 and sunny for your Father’s Day. Should be perfect for a cook-out or a day by the pool or a motorcycle ride for dad.

Southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Eight tornadoes have been confirmed across Ohio. There were three EF-2 tornadoes, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.