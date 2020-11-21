Weekend weather: Cooler temperatures, then rain/snow mix Sunday

(WJW) — Clouds are back overnight and Saturday as a cold front ushers in cooler temperatures as we kick off Saturday.

Even more changes are in the forecast for Sunday. Showers will be developing by Saturday night. Sunday could start off with a rain/snow mix in spots, but it should not linger. Rain will take over from there.

Rain will continue throughout the Browns game. Rainfall Sunday could reach 1/2″ or more in spots.

We’ll have a chilly start next week with highs falling about 5 degrees lesser than the average (49). There is a slim chance of lake effect rain/snow showers on Monday, but that should not linger.

Another round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few lingering early Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 50s by this time.

