Weekend weather continues on the cool side, with storms brewing next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Say goodbye to rain chances this weekend! Dry, cooler, and much more comfortable conditions have returned to Northeast Ohio. A cold front swept through last night, breaking our unsettled weather pattern.

A BIG drop in humidity, started this afternoon and this sticks around all weekend. Open your windows and let the fresh air flow.

Heat humidity and the thunderstorm chance returns next week. Feeling more like August again. Dew points swing back up again.

Check out the 8-Day forecast below: