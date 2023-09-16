CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are rebounding quickly Saturday. We’re back into the low 70s during the day with a few clouds.

Quiet Saturday with a chance for a few showers later in the day on Sunday.

Next front arrives Sunday with scattered showers into early Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Spotty showers will linger into Monday, especially early in the day. Browns head to Pittsburgh where conditions will be a bit drier. Cooler during the day.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.