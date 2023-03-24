CLEVELAND (WJW) — For most of us, it will be quiet today. Expect cloudy and cool temperatures hanging out in the 30s and 40s throughout most of the day.

Heavier rain will continue near I-70 through most of the day. There is a chance for a few sprinkles but most of the day will remain dry.

Our next chance at rain moves late tonight and early Saturday. Heavy rain and even a few non-severe thunderstorms will move in after midnight Friday and continue through sunrise. It will be windy with gusts 40+ mph possible throughout the day.

A front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday. The heaviest of the rain Saturday will be in the morning with scattered lingering showers into the afternoon.

It is expected to be quiet on Sunday.

There is a good chance much of the area will receive another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain Friday late into early Saturday.

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Average high for the end of March is 52.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

