CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day Friday, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

We’re looking at 20% coverage for spotty showers and snow mix from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Things will dry out and bump into the 40s Saturday and then get ready for a few 50 degree days.

We’re tracking widespread rain Sunday evening.

Next week features rain Monday to lake effect snow in spots Tuesday. Wednesday another rain/snow system.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

