Weekend warm-up followed by rain to start the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly sunny skies today with temperatures around 40 begin our weekend-long warm-up.

Cold tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Small adjustments to the temperatures Sunday as the warm front is slow moving. Expect the daytime temps Sunday to remain in the mid-upper 40s with a gradual rise in the evening into the 50s.

Rain coverage will expand Sunday evening, night and early Monday morning.

Rain ends Monday late morning. Dry breaks with scattered light snow late in the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 30s.

To start the week, we’ll see a dip in temperatures that’ll be closer to normal for this time of the year.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: