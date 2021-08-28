Weekend temps climbing toward 90°; spotty storms possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plan on needing a fan, and possibly an umbrella, for the next couple of days. The weekend is looking hot and humid. Temps are climbing to 90° with a heat index into the mid-90s.

Spotty storms are possible as well, especially in the heat of the day, but nothing severe.

We’re tracking a cold front, stalled out for now, but swings through the region early next week bringing relief. The winds aloft turn to a more northwest flow and the cooler temperatures befall the Great Lakes beginning Monday.

We’ll be watching Hurricane Ida in the Gulf this weekend and the remnants could affect us by midweek.

Here is the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: