Weekend temps above average; Will fall weather arrive on time?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Late September warmth! Temperatures are trending above average with highs at 80° or above the next several days.

There is a slight chance of a stray shower/storm as a front moves in around 10 a.m. Saturday, although the risk is low.

BROWNS – FIRST HOME GAME features winning weather! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s during the game. GO BROWNS!

Want more of a fall feel? Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday September 22 and cooler, more comfortable, air surges in. That’s also our next best chance of rain.

