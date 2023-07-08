CLEVELAND (WJW) — Comfortable air and quiet weather will stay with us for the next several hours, then you’ll need to break out your umbrella and shut your windows. Warmer air returns this weekend along with some unsettled weather.

It’s dry with some sunshine around this morning. Temperatures will top around 80 degrees with scattered showers and storms developing mainly after noon.

Expect a few showers and storms to linger into midday Sunday. It will be drier by late afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under a Marginal Risk for a few stronger storms on Saturday. These storms could contain damaging winds and some small hail. Stay weather-aware.

There is still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: