(WJW) – Sunshine returns today. Temperatures will be chilly but a bit warmer and closer to seasonal, mid to upper 30s. A mix of sun and clouds with quiet conditions.

Some could see a couple of inches of snow this weekend.

The Panhandle storm track continues over the next two weeks.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend moves southward on Saturday. As it stands, places south and east of I-71 could see a couple of inches of snow from the system, since we’re on the western edge of the storm.

There is another, weaker system on Sunday that could bring spotty light snow. Not much in the way of accumulation.

Snowfall forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Next Tuesday, as temperatures warm, a third system will bring us heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

