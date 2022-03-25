CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy with scattered showers this evening. Temperatures are cool and breezy at times, in the 40s. Late evening brings another round of showers.

Overnight, light shower activity will be on and off again with any rain showers switching to snow in the early morning. Most areas will receive light accumulation on Saturday through the day. Lake effect/enhanced snow will set up Saturday night.

Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday. Lake Erie ice coverage is now under 5%, so it’s open for business! Accumulations Saturday night/Sunday will be primarily east in the snowbelt. Keep in mind, this does not factor in melting.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: