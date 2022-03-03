Weekend reaching the 60s, but chance for rain ramps up

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures were in the 20s Thursday evening with calm to light winds, allowing for some frost on the windshields overnight, so you will have to spend some time scraping and defrosting first thing in the morning.

Temperatures will be moderate Friday and this weekend.

The chance for rain ramps back up again as we get into the second half of the weekend and into early next week, where we could get a good soaking with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

