CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet and dry Friday and most of Saturday before our next system comes to town during the second half of the weekend. A bit warmer Saturday but still staying comfortable.

A warm front will bring a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Sunday will be a bit more dreary with cloudy conditions and the chance for showers. Highs still in the mid to upper 70s.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher for 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio

Above is the current 8-day forecast.