CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet and dry Friday and most of Saturday before our next system comes to town during the second half of the weekend. A bit warmer Saturday but still staying comfortable.
A warm front will bring a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Sunday will be a bit more dreary with cloudy conditions and the chance for showers. Highs still in the mid to upper 70s.
So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher for 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).
Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio