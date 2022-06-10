CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with the chance of a few passing showers. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s, another night to open the windows.

Over the weekend, temperatures are nice, in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Can’t rule out a passing shower or two on Saturday, but we’re dry for the most part.

On Sunday, a better chance for passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm but most should remain dry, so we wouldn’t suggest canceling the outdoor plans.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average next week. Mid to upper 80’s return, along with higher humidity. The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday. We could see the heat index around 100 degrees! It’ll be the 1st of the year if it happens. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: