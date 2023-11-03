CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds will continue to build in tonight ahead of a weak and slow moving front. Temperatures will be comfortably cool as we fall into the 50s. Looking nice for Friday night football playoffs.

Weak front early Sunday. A few sprinkles. Overall a dry weekend. Temps slightly cooler after the front passes.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain is late Monday and scattered Tuesday (Election Day) next week. Another higher chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. On a bright note, there’s a chance to get to the low 60s on Monday.

Roller coaster temps remain…

Check the 8-day forecast above.