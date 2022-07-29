CLEVELAND (WJW) – A great Friday night as we fall back into the 50s. Open up the windows and give the A/C a nice break.

A few clouds overnight but plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend as high pressure builds into the area.

Upper 70s Saturday with sunshine. Warmer Sunday as we climb into the mid 80s with a touch more humidity but staying dry.

A warm front moves back into the Ohio Valley on Monday and Tuesday, potentially triggering a local shower or thunderstorm, but the real story is the heat dome. It has been spending much of the last few weeks in the south central US and the desert southwest.

By late next week, the heat dome will nudge into the Ohio Valley, giving us a couple of 90°F days. So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher on 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 12.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.