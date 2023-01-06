CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy skies with passing flurries and isolated snow showers this evening. It’ll be breezy at times so look for the wind chill to be in the upper 20s.

You’ll want the coat, hat and gloves if you’re headed out for an evening on the town.

NO big systems anytime soon.

This weekend, look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few passing lake effect flurries and seasonably chilly temps in the mid 30s.

On Sunday, more sunshine. We’ll call it partly cloudy and milder with temps around 40. By Sunday evening, a system moves just to our south and our southern counties could see a few passing snow showers with minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.