CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today’s weather is going to be even brighter than yesterday’s. Highs are aiming for the lower 60s along with sunny skies. Lakeside locales, as you can already guess, is where temperatures will struggle to climb to a 50-degree high.

But soak in that sunshine where you can!

A string of warmer days will kick into high gear today and last through the much of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: