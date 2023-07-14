(WJW) – Sunshine abounds Friday, but changes are coming this weekend.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms become likely Saturday afternoon and evening.

That next round of widespread storms arrives Saturday mainly after 2 p.m.

Some storms will be strong Saturday. Coverage will be 70-80% between 2 and 8 p.m.

Here is the forecast timeline for the weekend:

Humidity stays high until Tuesday.

There are no long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

