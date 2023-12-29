(WJW) — Northeast Ohio will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and conditions will remain quiet. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees cooler though!

First thing in the morning you’ll need the coat and the hat but other than that, no travel troubles to work.

Breaks of sun early with clouds thickening this afternoon. There’s a slight chance of a passing rain or snow shower this afternoon.

This evening a wintry mix develops and continues through the night. Little to no accumulation is expected, maybe a brief coating on grassy surfaces.

A touch colder the last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme with a wintry mix at times. Little to no accumulation into the New Year.

A quiet couple of days before our next system arrives Wednesday night. Scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

