Weekend forecast: Sunshine and warm temps

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are in the midst of a warmup and heading near normal this weekend. Once the 70s arrive, they are expected to remain for a number of days!

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern through Saturday.

Sunday is showing slim signs of a stray shower creeping into the area although not likely. Otherwise, the next best chance for rain will be Monday. We could hear claps of thunder mid-week with highs topping the upper 70’s at times. Enjoy!

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast