CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans can expect clear skies overnight and a hot, hot, hot day on Saturday!
Currently, the stretch of ~90F, give or take a degree or two on either side, will last through next Tuesday. In addition, the heat index forecast call for levels to reach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon which may be the culprit for a (potential) advisory.
Best chances for storms will be Sunday evening and again Wednesday as cold fronts move through the region. The one on Wednesday will bring a respite from the heat.
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Queen knights 100-year-old WWII veteran after he raised $40M for UK coronavirus efforts
- Weekend forecast: Sunny, humid and hot, hot, hot!
- Miami announces $100 fine for anyone who fails to wear mask in public
- Big finish for Tiger Woods gets him to the weekend at Memorial Tournament in Ohio
- BBB issues warning as online pet scams increase during pandemic