Weekend forecast: Sunny, humid and hot, hot, hot!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans can expect clear skies overnight and a hot, hot, hot day on Saturday!

Currently, the stretch of ~90F, give or take a degree or two on either side, will last through next Tuesday. In addition, the heat index forecast call for levels to reach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon which may be the culprit for a (potential) advisory.

Best chances for storms will be Sunday evening and again Wednesday as cold fronts move through the region. The one on Wednesday will bring a respite from the heat.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

