CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting off the weekend warm with temperature in the low 70s. We will quickly climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon, but, thanks to humid airmass, it will feel more like the mid 90s at times.

Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will move in with the heat of the day both Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will see the rain but some showers could put down some heavy rainfall. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, widespread showers and storms along a slow moving cold front Monday into Tuesday. That’s our best chance of rain in the week ahead.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

WJW graphic