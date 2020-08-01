Weekend forecast: Pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected, temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For those looking for a window of outdoor opportunity this weekend, your best chance will be the morning hours of Saturday.

Clouds increase Saturday as our next system heads our way. Look for pop-up showers and thunderstorms mainly after the lunch hour. On and off showers and storms continue through Sunday, followed by another risk late day Monday into Tuesday.

We do need the rain in parts of NE Ohio. The occasionally unsettled periods through Tuesday of next week may help settle the dust a little.

No big warm-up in sight! We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: